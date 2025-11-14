Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $85.92 and last traded at $87.7420. 9,529,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 11,767,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Macquarie lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.99.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,517.44. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

