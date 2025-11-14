Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08. 58,940,202 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 49,933,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Tilray Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get Tilray Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TLRY

Tilray Brands Stock Down 4.4%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray Brands

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 87,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tilray Brands by 73.3% in the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Tilray Brands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.