Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $177.29 and last traded at $174.01. Approximately 62,330,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 82,919,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $412.81 billion, a PE ratio of 414.32, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.94.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,786,000 after buying an additional 1,135,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

