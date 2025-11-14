BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.0550. Approximately 90,192,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 95,409,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBAI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 4.5%

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 274.70%.The firm had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigBear.ai news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $64,082.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 296,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,445.75. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,604,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,890 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,407,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 165.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,903,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after buying an additional 3,056,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 125.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,074,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after buying an additional 2,820,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 3,252.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,398,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after buying an additional 2,326,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

