Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Up 2.7% – Still a Buy?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 6,509,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 6,878,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRML. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Critical Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 95.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Critical Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Critical Metals by 1,263.8% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Critical Metals by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

