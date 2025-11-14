Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.62 and last traded at $35.52. Approximately 71,308,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 103,175,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

Intel Trading Down 1.1%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,555.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,829,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,112,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,617,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,561,035,000 after buying an additional 3,168,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,174,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,773 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,798,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

