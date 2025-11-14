Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $25.48. Approximately 67,667,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 74,002,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Rigetti Computing from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 1.1%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 4,741.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 126,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,525,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 293,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,220. This represents a 30.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,589. The trade was a 87.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,204 shares of company stock worth $10,300,876. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 403.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 13,960.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Rigetti Computing by 26.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

