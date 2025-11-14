Investors Purchase High Volume of Applied Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 181,571 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the average daily volume of 115,423 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chuck Hastings sold 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 426,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,619,993.24. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $336,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 249,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,100.67. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 823,035 shares of company stock valued at $18,930,179. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 19.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 23.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Applied Digital by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 463,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 278,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Applied Digital by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 57,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $69,535,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 44,337,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,979,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. Applied Digital has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 6.77.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 111.29% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

