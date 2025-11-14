Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.33), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Kodiak AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDK traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $6.74. 461,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,128. Kodiak AI has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $416.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of -0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rokos Capital Management US LP acquired a new position in Kodiak AI during the third quarter worth approximately $14,185,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDK. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kodiak AI in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on Kodiak AI in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded Kodiak AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kodiak AI in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kodiak AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

About Kodiak AI

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering.

