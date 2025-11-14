Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.33), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.
Kodiak AI Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KDK traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $6.74. 461,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,128. Kodiak AI has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $416.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of -0.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rokos Capital Management US LP acquired a new position in Kodiak AI during the third quarter worth approximately $14,185,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on KDK
About Kodiak AI
We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kodiak AI
- What is a SEC Filing?
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Jefferies Tells NVIDIA to Step Aside, Picks Broadcom as Top Semiconductor Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.