Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%.
Nortech Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Nortech Systems stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.40. 7,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,145. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.06. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nortech Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Nortech Systems Company Profile
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
