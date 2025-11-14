KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

KORE Group (NYSE:KOREGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million.

NYSE KORE traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 91,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. KORE Group has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.74.

KORE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KORE Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KORE Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company’s products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.

