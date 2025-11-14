Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%.

Shares of KOPN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,453,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,805. The company has a market capitalization of $416.78 million, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.97. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 106.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kopin by 113,958.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 70,654 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KOPN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Kopin from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Kopin in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Kopin from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

