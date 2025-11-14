Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%.
Kopin Stock Performance
Shares of KOPN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,453,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,805. The company has a market capitalization of $416.78 million, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.97. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.
Institutional Trading of Kopin
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 106.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kopin by 113,958.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 70,654 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on KOPN
Kopin Company Profile
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kopin
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Jefferies Tells NVIDIA to Step Aside, Picks Broadcom as Top Semiconductor Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.