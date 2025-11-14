Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Down 1.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $150.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cameco traded as low as $82.20 and last traded at $84.6880. Approximately 4,766,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,886,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.98.

CCJ has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. CLSA started coverage on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, President Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Cameco by 1,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.72 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

