MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Up 1.7% After Analyst Upgrade

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $74.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. MP Materials traded as high as $59.84 and last traded at $58.5070. 10,250,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 10,879,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.54.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MP Materials from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in MP Materials by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in MP Materials by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -82.40 and a beta of 2.26.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 50.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

