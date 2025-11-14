Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Stock Price Up 5.7% on Strong Earnings

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 34,746,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 27,654,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QUBT. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Quantum Computing from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quantum Computing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Insider Activity at Quantum Computing

In related news, CEO Yuping Huang sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $14,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,287,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,756,016.38. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Pouya Dianat sold 17,175 shares of Quantum Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $266,727.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,154,649 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,481 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Computing

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 724.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Computing Stock Up 5.7%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 3.82.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.