Q2 (QTWO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Q2 (NYSE: QTWO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2025 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/8/2025 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2025 – Q2 was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/6/2025 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $102.00 to $86.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Q2 had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/29/2025 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Q2 had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/24/2025 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Q2 news, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $459,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 149,643 shares in the company, valued at $11,263,628.61. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $79,874.20. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 56,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,432.80. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,713 shares of company stock worth $592,376. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

