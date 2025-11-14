Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Issues Earnings Results

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. Red Cat updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Red Cat Price Performance

RCAT stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 18,199,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,880,875. The company has a market capitalization of $844.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. Red Cat has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Cat

In related news, Director Christopher R. Moe sold 10,000 shares of Red Cat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,073 shares in the company, valued at $579,026.43. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 86,833 shares of company stock worth $861,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Red Cat by 1,559.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 72,877 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,286,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter worth $187,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in Red Cat during the third quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Red Cat by 100.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Friday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Red Cat from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Red Cat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Cat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Featured Stories

