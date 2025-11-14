Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.39), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $24.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Siemens had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.59%. Siemens updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.080-6.430 EPS.

Siemens Price Performance

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.51. 174,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,316. The company has a market cap of $213.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.46. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of $91.57 and a fifty-two week high of $146.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Siemens from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Santander cut Siemens to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Siemens from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

