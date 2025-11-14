JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock Price

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DD. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.65. 6,755,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,232,308. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 67.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

