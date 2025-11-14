Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Price

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TTEK. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $47.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Trading Down 3.2%

Tetra Tech stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,784,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,304. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.