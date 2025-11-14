Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

MITFY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. 256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

