Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM traded down $4.38 on Friday, hitting $182.09. 1,476,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $129.36 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.65.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total value of $695,765.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,656.37. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $626,942.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 111.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

