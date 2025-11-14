Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.66 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%.

Bitfarms Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 79,405,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,386,375. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 3.77. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $6.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BITF. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Bitfarms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bitfarms from $2.20 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 29.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 478,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 107,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bitfarms by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 161,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 41,373.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 287,962 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 789,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

