RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth Buys 3,664 Shares

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,666. This trade represents a 6.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Financial Holdings Rivernorth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 1,657 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,275.05.

On Monday, November 10th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 1,301 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $18,916.54.

On Friday, November 7th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 6,857 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $99,495.07.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 1,226 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $17,985.42.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 6,857 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,729.33.

On Monday, November 3rd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 1,640 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $24,026.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 1,032 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $15,129.12.

On Friday, October 24th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 4,277 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $61,503.26.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,277 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $61,802.65.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 2,891 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $42,208.60.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RMI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,858. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

