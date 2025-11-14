PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

PDS Biotechnology Trading Down 0.5%

PDSB traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 471,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,288. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDSB shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 116.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 291,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 156,662 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

