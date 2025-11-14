Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Insider Geoffrey Richards Sells 4,556 Shares

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richards sold 4,556 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $296,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 107,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,865. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Geoffrey Richards sold 4,992 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $324,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Geoffrey Richards sold 1,100 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $71,500.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Geoffrey Richards sold 26,838 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $1,772,918.28.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Geoffrey Richards sold 1,404 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $90,558.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. 545,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Several research firms have commented on TNL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 155.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

