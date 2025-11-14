Brian Jg Pereira Sells 255,026 Shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) Director Brian Jg Pereira sold 255,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $693,670.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,785.76. This represents a 82.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Jg Pereira also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ProKidney alerts:

On Thursday, November 13th, Brian Jg Pereira sold 502,136 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $1,190,062.32.

ProKidney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.75. ProKidney Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PROK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut ProKidney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProKidney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Our Latest Report on ProKidney

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ProKidney by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProKidney by 8.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 65,860 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ProKidney by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in ProKidney during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProKidney by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.