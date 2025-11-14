Insider Selling: Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) VP Sells 1,437 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,014.86. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.4%

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $11.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $830.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,186. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $766.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $719.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $869.36. The stock has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

