CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director George Borba Jr Acquires 27,094 Shares

CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) Director George Borba, Jr. acquired 27,094 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $499,884.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 745,782 shares in the company, valued at $13,759,677.90. The trade was a 3.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CVB Financial Trading Up 1.2%

CVB Financial stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 1,294,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,348. CVB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.69.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 31.95%.The company had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Bolthouse Investments LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC now owns 58,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 51,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

