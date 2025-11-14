CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director George Borba Jr Acquires 27,094 Shares

CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Free Report) Director George Borba, Jr. acquired 27,094 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $499,884.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 745,782 shares in the company, valued at $13,759,677.90. The trade was a 3.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CVB Financial Trading Up 1.2%

CVB Financial stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 1,294,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,348. CVB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.69.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 31.95%.The company had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Bolthouse Investments LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC now owns 58,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 51,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

