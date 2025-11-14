Dominic Canuso Purchases 1,800 Shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Canuso bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.24 per share, for a total transaction of $110,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,340. The trade was a 105.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TBBK stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,621. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $134.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 213.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 3,525.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Bancorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

