Dominic Canuso Purchases 1,800 Shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Canuso bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.24 per share, for a total transaction of $110,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,340. The trade was a 105.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Bancorp Stock Performance
TBBK stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,621. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $81.65.
Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $134.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Bancorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBBK
Bancorp Company Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bancorp
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Jefferies Tells NVIDIA to Step Aside, Picks Broadcom as Top Semiconductor Stock
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Fiserv Has NEVER Done This Before—Is It a Screaming Buy?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Eli Lilly Strikes Deal With Trump: Why Shares Are Up 10% Since
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.