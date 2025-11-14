Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 188,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the previous session’s volume of 50,347 shares.The stock last traded at $12.46 and had previously closed at $12.27.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Capcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. Capcom had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

