SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Stock Price Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.52. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

SES Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $898.90 million during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ses S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

