Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.4560, with a volume of 249592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVGS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Navigator in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Navigator Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 15.57%.The firm had revenue of $153.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Navigator’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Navigator’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Navigator by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 11.5% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

