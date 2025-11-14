Palamina (CVE:PA) Stock Price Down 17.9% – What’s Next?

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report) traded down 17.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 180,658 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 42,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Palamina Trading Down 14.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$8.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.56.

About Palamina

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

