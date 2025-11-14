Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.04. 878,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,428,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMAX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Newsmax in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newsmax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Newsmax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Newsmax in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Newsmax in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Newsmax Trading Down 7.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.07.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter. Newsmax’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Newsmax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newsmax

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newsmax in the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Newsmax during the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Newsmax during the second quarter worth $749,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Newsmax in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newsmax during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000.

Newsmax Company Profile

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

