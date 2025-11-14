enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Stock Price Up 8.4% – Time to Buy?

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.7750. 2,965,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,106,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EU. B. Riley began coverage on enCore Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of enCore Energy from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of enCore Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of enCore Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, enCore Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EU

enCore Energy Trading Up 6.6%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $511.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.97.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 118.78%.The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis Stover sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 468,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,490. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William B. Harris sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $272,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 280,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,803.41. This represents a 22.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $410,200 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of enCore Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in enCore Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new position in enCore Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,898,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 194,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 93,167 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 64.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 325.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 129,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About enCore Energy

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.