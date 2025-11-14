Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Up 63.8% – Here’s What Happened

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 63.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.30 and last traded at GBX 14.30. Approximately 1,663,974 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 910% from the average daily volume of 164,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.73.
Indus Gas Stock Up 63.8%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.66.
Indus Gas Company Profile
Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.
