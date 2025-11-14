Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.7050, with a volume of 2038315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.80.

Sabre Trading Down 2.9%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $671.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $715.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $33,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

