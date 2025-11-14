iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 345,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the previous session’s volume of 58,820 shares.The stock last traded at $49.02 and had previously closed at $49.06.

iShares CMBS ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66.

Institutional Trading of iShares CMBS ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBS. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter worth $392,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 438,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after acquiring an additional 59,939 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

About iShares CMBS ETF

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

