Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $10.05. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 353 shares traded.

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Up 1.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 42.28%.

Advanced Info Service Public Cuts Dividend

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 292.0%. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

