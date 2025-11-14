Flowers Foods, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2475 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Flowers Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Flowers Foods has a payout ratio of 87.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.

NYSE FLO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. 3,184,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,581. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $4,487,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,231,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,786,291.60. This represents a 22.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,910. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,265,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 27.5% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,449,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 339.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

