Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Issues Earnings Results

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Theriva Biologics Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Theriva Biologics stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 1,590,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,780,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.65. Theriva Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.08.

Get Theriva Biologics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theriva Biologics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Theriva Biologics stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.64% of Theriva Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Theriva Biologics Company Profile

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theriva Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theriva Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.