Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,480.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,500 price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 to GBX 8,400 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,400 to GBX 7,500 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,500 to £105 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded down GBX 230 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,930. 27,849,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,001.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,504.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,380 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,245.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported GBX 137.60 EPS for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 334.5410628 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

