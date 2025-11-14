Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.86 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Eagle Point Credit stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.84. 1,478,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,425. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $737.14 million, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 28.8%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,527.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 647.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,282 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECC. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Eagle Point Credit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eagle Point Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

