Head-To-Head Analysis: American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) & Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and American Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 30.28% 7.06% 1.37% American Business Bank 26.10% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Prosperity Bancshares and American Business Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 0 6 11 0 2.65 American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $80.21, indicating a potential upside of 20.12%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than American Business Bank.

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and American Business Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.19 billion 5.32 $479.39 million $5.61 11.90 American Business Bank $183.26 million 2.87 $43.28 million $5.58 10.56

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank. American Business Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Business Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Business Bank pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats American Business Bank on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services. It operates regional loan production offices located in North Orange County, Orange County, South Bay, San Fernando Valley, Riverside County, Inland Empire, and Long Beach. American Business Bank was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

