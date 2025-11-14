Connect Biopharma (CNTB) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) is one of 617 public companies in the “MED – BIOMED/GENE” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Connect Biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Connect Biopharma and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connect Biopharma $1.97 million -$15.63 million -5.05 Connect Biopharma Competitors $974.60 million -$45.55 million 11.59

Connect Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Connect Biopharma. Connect Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Connect Biopharma has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connect Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Connect Biopharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connect Biopharma 1 0 2 1 2.75 Connect Biopharma Competitors 5558 12063 37477 1138 2.61

Connect Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 300.94%. As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 59.34%. Given Connect Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Connect Biopharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Connect Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Connect Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Connect Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connect Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Connect Biopharma Competitors -1,415.95% -736.08% -28.61%

Summary

Connect Biopharma beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. Its lead product candidate is rademikibart (formerly CBP-201), an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha, which is a validated target for the treatment of inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis and asthma, currently under Phase 3 studies; and icanbelimod (formerly CBP-307), an oral small molecule Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 modulator, currently under Phase 2 clinical for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

