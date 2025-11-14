Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11, Zacks reports.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 8.9%

ELVN traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 562,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. Enliven Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Insider Activity

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 915,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,207,351.04. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $266,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 902,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,258,686.36. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 99,984 shares of company stock worth $2,021,749 over the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,990,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,288,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 2,886.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 322,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after buying an additional 142,378 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 242.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 113,608 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

