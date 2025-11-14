FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. FrontView REIT had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. FrontView REIT updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.230-1.250 EPS.

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

FVR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 196,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,507. FrontView REIT has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $290.74 million and a PE ratio of -17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FrontView REIT

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the first quarter valued at $35,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in FrontView REIT by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in FrontView REIT by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FrontView REIT during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FrontView REIT during the second quarter worth about $191,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

