Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Shares Down 23.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 23.8% during trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.07. Approximately 4,681,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 500% from the average daily volume of 780,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.41.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.The firm had revenue of C$470.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.01%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

