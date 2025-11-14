Sprott Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 43,545 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 10,896% compared to the typical daily volume of 396 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sprott in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprott presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SII traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.00. 102,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,956. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.95. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.71.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 23.26%.The company had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.71 million.

Sprott Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the second quarter worth about $50,428,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,161,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,948,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the second quarter worth about $28,299,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sprott by 99.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,466,000 after acquiring an additional 369,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

